SC deputy killed after traffic stop, altercation on highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and several other people were injured in a roadway altercation that began with a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told a news conference that Sgt. Conley Jumper died in the confrontation. He was killed after officers stopped a vehicle on I-85 on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff officials say a struggle occurred after at least one of the occupants got into an altercation with officers. Two wrecks occurred after the vehicle tried to pull away.

Jumper was fatally injured, but two other deputies and two civilians are expected to recover.

