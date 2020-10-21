Advertisement

Salley man arrested for shooting someone in the face

Arthur James Hodge, 28, Jr shot the victim, Briyanna McCants in the face.((Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man from Salley, South Carolina was arrested and charged after he shot a woman in the face with a handgun.

According to the police report, on August 3, Arthur James Hodge, 28, Jr shot the victim, Briyanna McCants in the face. Hodges faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He is currently being held in a jail in Aiken County.

