Salley man arrested for shooting someone in the face

SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man from Salley, South Carolina was arrested and charged after he shot a woman in the face with a handgun.

According to the police report, on August 3, Arthur James Hodge, 28, Jr shot the victim, Briyanna McCants in the face. Hodges faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He is currently being held in a jail in Aiken County.

