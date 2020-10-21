Rookie LB Crowder placed on IR days after scoring winning TD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants.

The last player taken in the NFL draft, Crowder scored on a 43-yard fumble return with 3 1/2 minutes to play to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington on Sunday.

Crowder did not mention an injury in a virtual conference call after the game. He did not participate in walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday and was placed on IR late in the afternoon.

