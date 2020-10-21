Advertisement

Richmond County schools will be sending survey to parents

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child is enrolled in virtual learning in the Richmond County School System, the district will be contacting you soon.

The district will be sending out a survey to see what learning model you prefer for next semester.

District officials have not said when it will be sent out, but we’ll keep you updated.

MORE | https://www.wrdw.com/2020/10/21/students-start-petition-for-hybrid-model-in-aiken-county-schools/

