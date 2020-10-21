Richmond County schools will be sending survey to parents
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child is enrolled in virtual learning in the Richmond County School System, the district will be contacting you soon.
The district will be sending out a survey to see what learning model you prefer for next semester.
District officials have not said when it will be sent out, but we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.