Report: 130+ degree heat recorded inside personal care home where two died

By Liz Owens
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We obtained new documents in the last hour that may tell the story of how two elderly women died in their personal care home.

It appears extreme heat was a factor. Code enforcement officers recorded 135 to 140 degrees coming from the vents inside the First Love Personal Care Home on Wrightsboro Road.

Officers found the thermostat was set to 70 degrees, but again, 135-140 degrees was the recorded temperature inside.

We still don’t know how long the extreme heat had been blowing in the house or what caused the thermostat to malfunction.

Georgia Blount and Sylvia Reid were both found dead in their rooms Sunday morning. Four other residents were hospitalized.

The home is now condemned, and we now know why.

Code enforcement officers found in addition to the high heat there was no hot water for bathing or cleaning, no gas supply to the house, carbon monoxide was detected outside the home, but not inside, and a bed bug infestation was also noted.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the autopsies will take several more weeks to determine an official cause of death.

We found local investigators had been sounding the alarm to state officials about problems at first love personal care home this spring.

By Liz Owens
A council meeting last night brought criticism, tough questions, and even a suggestion that it might be time to privatize EMS in Aiken County.

By Ciara Cummings
Augusta Commissioners are now dealing with the fallout of voting in favor of suspending ambulance services for the Augusta Fire Department.

By Tyria Goines
Police in Atlanta need the public’s help in finding a missing teen who they believe ran away on April 28.

By Jeremy Turnage
A group of warrants is shedding more light on a double-homicide case that saw a 43-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter killed.

