Read the report that led to arrest of local MLB player Luis Campusano

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A police report details the incident that led to the arrest of San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano over the weekend on marijuana charges in Grovetown.

News 12 obtained a copy of the incident report this morning from the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

Here’s what it says:

ON 10/17/20 AT 0247 HRS, OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES WAS PATROLLING 100 HARLEM GROVETOWN ROAD GROVETOWN, GA 30813 IN HIS MARKED PATROL VEHICLE, WHEN HE SMELLED A VERY STRONG ODOR OF MARIJUANA IN THE AREA.

OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES FOLLOWED A 2018 AUDI R8 (GA TAG#RMZ3849) AS THE VEHICLE EXITED THE PARKING LOT AND TURNED ON TO WRIGHTSBORO ROAD.

OFFICER NIEVES FOLLOWED THE VEHICLE WITH HIS WINDOWS ROLLED DOWN FROM 110 HARLEM GROVETOWN ROAD ONTO WRIGHTSBORO ROAD AND THEN ALL THE WAY TO WRIGHTSBORO ROAD AND HORIZON SOUTH PARKWAY. DURING THIS TIME OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES CONTINOUSLY SMELLED THE VERY STRONG ODOR OF MARIJUANA COMING FROM THE VEHICLE.

OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE VEHICLE AT WRIGHTSBORO ROAD AND HORIZON SOUTH PARKWAY USING THE EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT ON HIS PATROL VEHICLE.

OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES MADE CONTACT WITH LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO WHO WAS THE DRIVER. OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES SMELLED THE VERY STRONG ODOR OF MARIJUANA EMITTING FROM THE VEHICLE AND ADVISED LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO OF THE TRAFFIC STOP.

OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES ASKED LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO IF THERE WAS ANY MARIJUANA IN THE VEHICLE. LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO RESPONDED WITH THERE WAS LESS THAN 3 OUNCES OF MARIJUANA IN THE VEHICLE.

LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO WAS REMOVED FROM THE VEHICLE AND INFORMED OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES THAT THE MARIJUANA WAS IN A GRAY BAG IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES OBSERVED THE GRAY BAG IN THE FRONT PASSENGER FLOOR BOARD.

OFFICER JARRETT NIEVES RETRIEVED THE BAG AND OPENED IT TO DISCOVER THE FOLLOWING ITEMS. A MASON JAR WITH APPROXIMATELY 45 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA. A PLASTIC BAG CONTAINING 26 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA. ANOTHER PLASTIC BAG CONTAINING 8 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA AS WELL AS 2 GRINDERS AND 3 THC VAPE CARTRIDGES WITH LIQUID INSIDE.

THE MARIJUANA WAS FIELD TESTED BY OFFICER LERANTE BENJAMIN WHICH CAME BACK WITH A POSITIVE RESULT FOR MARIJUANA.

LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO WAS ARRESTED FOR FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND TRANSPORTED TO GDPS WHERE A WARRANT WAS APPLIED FOR. A WARRANT WAS SECURED FROM JUDGE LITTLE (WARRANT#2020-CRF-1495) AND EXECUTED. THE MARIJUANA HAD A COMBINED WEIGHT OF 79 GRAMS. THE THC VAPE CARTRIDGES

WERE SUBMITTED WITH A GBI DOFS FORM FOR FURTHER TESTING.

THE 79 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA WAS TURNED INTO EVIDENCE (PROPERTY RECIEPT#A-9336). THE THC CARTRIDGES WERE ALSO TURNED INTO EVIDENCE (PROPERTY RECIEPT#A-07169). THE MASON JAR AND GRINDERS WERE ALSO TURNED INTO EVIDENCE (PROPERTY RECIEPT#A-07170).

LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO WAS TRANSPORTED TO CCDC BY OFFICER BRANDON SIEBERT. LUIS GENARO CAMPUSANO-BRACERO WAS PLACED IN HANDCUFFS WHICH WERE DOUBLE LOCKED BEHIND THE BACK AND CHECKED FOR A GOOD FIT. THE REAR OF OFFICER BRANDON SIEBERT’S PATROL VEHICLE WAS CHECKED BEFORE AND AFTER TRANSPORT FOR CONTRABAND. NONE WAS FOUND.

Here’s the full report:

