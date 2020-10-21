Advertisement

Rare white sea turtle found on Kiawah Island beach

A lone white baby sea turtle was found crawling across the sand in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Sunday.
A lone white baby sea turtle was found crawling across the sand in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Sunday.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.

The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Photos show a tiny turtle that’s a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.

The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation.

A conservation group says such animals typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.

This morning, our Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol #kitp , Zone 8, inventoried the last nest on the island. #338. You can...

Posted by Town of Kiawah Island, SC on Sunday, October 18, 2020

