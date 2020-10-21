Questions still surround Commission decision to suspend Augusta Fire’s ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commissioners are now dealing with the fallout of voting in favor of suspending ambulance services for the Augusta Fire Department.

There will be an impact to public safety with officials saying it’s only a matter of for better or for worse.

“So how is that helping our community by taking ambulance services away?” Commissioner Dennis Williams questioned.

“Consider the consequences of the action,” Commissioner Bill Fennoy said.

“The citizens will be covered there’s no doubt about it,” Commissioner John Clarke said.

Seven commissioners voted in favor of suspending the ambulance service of the Augusta Fire Department. They’re hoping it reduces staffing shortages, turnover, and mandatory overtime.

These were all issues a consultant assessment found back in September.

“I’m very concerned about the safety of the public,” Fennoy said. “Each ambulance responds to about 12 calls a day.”

Fennoy says Augusta Fire responds to most of the medical calls in his district. He fears fewer city ambulances on the streets will lead to longer wait times.

Williams argues the difference between seconds and minutes counts. He counts the dollars and cents, too.

“That means there has to be some finances,” Williams said.

Williams says it will likely cost more taxpayer dollars to pay Gold Cross to make up for the lack of fire department ambulances.

Augusta Fire uses its three ambulances. Gold Cross uses its eight to respond to 911 medical calls. This current contract has an annual price tag of $600,000.

Most commissioners, like Clarke maintain there will be a full-coverage plan which factors response time, costs, and overall safety.

“Whatever that may be to take care of the citizens of Augusta, Georgia and at the same time take care of our first-line responders,” Clarke said.

Many questions remain, but the Augusta legal department has 30 days to answer them -- that’s when the team will bring back options to full commission.

