Photographer suing over Texas mascot’s pre-Sugar Bowl charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A photographer is suing the owners and handlers of the Texas football program’s mascot for “permanent” neck and back injuries he allegedly sustained at the 2019 Sugar Bowl when the longhorn steer briefly charged in the direction of Georgia’s bulldog mascot.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Nick Wagner filed a petition Friday in Travis Country district court. Uga X was quickly pulled out of harm’s way, but Bevo XV’s head and horns appeared to make contact with several people on Jan. 1, 2019 before the Texas-Georgia game at the New Orleans Superdome.

Wagner is seeking a jury trial with damages between $200,000 and $1 million.

