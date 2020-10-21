Padres catcher Luis Campusano arrested in Grovetown over weekend

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - MLB catcher Luis Campusano was arrested and booked on charges for possession of marijuana.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Campusano was booked on October 17 around 8: a.m. He was booked on charges of “purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale/control.”

In a statement sent to News 12, the Padres said, “We were recently notified of the arrest of Luis Campusano in his hometown of Augusta, Ga. This past weekend. We are gathering information and have been in contact with the MLB and local authorities. As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

We will have more on this story as additional details are confirmed.

