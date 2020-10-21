Orangeburg murder suspect is back in jail after someone gets shot

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested and weapons seized after a woman was injured in a shooting last week, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deandre Sumpter, 29, who was out on bond at the time of the Oct. 12 shooting, was charged with violating conditions of his bond, according to authorities. He was not charged with firing a weapon.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators learned Sumpter was present at the Michael Street incident due to his GPS monitor system.

After the shooting, investigators seized two semi-automatic weapons and ammunition from the scene.

Investigators were sent to the home after receiving reports of a woman being shot while the residence was being fired on.

Sumpter was out on bond for on a charge of murder after a March 2019 shooting.

His bond has since been revoked.

“We’re not finished with this case,” Ravenell said. “We have more of these individuals and weapons to take off the street.”

