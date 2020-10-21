Advertisement

No. 1 Clemson has new faces on defense and still dominating

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - No. 1 Clemson once again lost more than half its defensive starters from a year ago and yet once again has another suffocating defense this season.

Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables has blended eager upperclassmen who’ve waited their turn with talented newcomers.

Clemson leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and is third nationally with 264 yards allowed this season.

The Tigers will put that to the test this week against Syracuse at home on Saturday.

