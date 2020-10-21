Advertisement

New budget airline coming to Columbia, Charleston airports

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A low-cost airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Florida from Columbia in December, the airport announced Tuesday.

Silver Airways will begin service out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Dec. 17.

The airline will have flights to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. One-way fares can be as low as $49, airport officials said.

At first, Silver Airways will offer flights to those three Florida cities twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

Silver also recently announced new service beginning on Nov. 22 from Charleston to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

The flights to Florida offer connections to the airline’s flights to the Bahamas and other Caribbean locations.

For more information, visit www.flycae.com.

