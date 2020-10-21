Mickelson might go where fans are not for Masters tuneup

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson was planning to play the Houston Open a week before the Masters.

That was before the tournament announced it was selling 2,000 tickets a day. That was enough for Mickelson to say he probably would play on the PGA Champions Tour that week in Phoenix.

Mickelson says if the Charles Schwab Cup Championship also has limited spectators, then he probably would go to Houston.

The three-time Masters champion says the PGA Tour has done well with its health protocols. He believes Houston will provide a safe environment. But a week before the Masters, he doesn’t want to take a risk.

