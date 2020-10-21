Advertisement

Mickelson might go where fans are not for Masters tuneup

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson was planning to play the Houston Open a week before the Masters.

That was before the tournament announced it was selling 2,000 tickets a day. That was enough for Mickelson to say he probably would play on the PGA Champions Tour that week in Phoenix.

Mickelson says if the Charles Schwab Cup Championship also has limited spectators, then he probably would go to Houston.

The three-time Masters champion says the PGA Tour has done well with its health protocols. He believes Houston will provide a safe environment. But a week before the Masters, he doesn’t want to take a risk.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and has pulled out of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Sports

Stan Van Gundy agrees to become Pelicans’ coach

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans

Sports

Rocky start to Dolphins’ QB transition to Tua Tagovailoa

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he regrets that most of his players found out about the change through social media rather than from him, and says benching Fitzpatrick was a difficult decision.

Crime

Padres catcher Luis Campusano arrested in Grovetown

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tyria Goines
Team releases statement about arrest on marijuana charge.

Latest News

Sports

Photographer suing over Texas mascot’s pre-Sugar Bowl charge

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A photographer is suing the owners and handlers of the Texas football program’s mascot for “permanent” neck and back injuries he allegedly sustained at the 2019 Sugar Bowl when the longhorn steer briefly charged in the direction of Georgia’s bulldog mascot.

Sports

Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as coach

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers have confirmed their hiring of Tyronn Lue to replace Doc Rivers as coach. Lue spent last season as an assistant on Rivers' staff.

Sports

Rookie LB Crowder placed on IR days after scoring winning TD

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants.

Sports

Panthers place Burris, Kirkwood on injured reserve

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve and both will miss at least the next three games.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson has new faces on defense and still dominating

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables has blended eager upperclassmen who’ve waited their turn with talented newcomers.

News

This 110-pound blue catfish sets Georgia record

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
Tim Trone used cut bream as bait to catch a new state record blue catfish that beat the previous record by 17 pounds.