McDuffie County schools will expand to 4 days in class

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System will soon transition to the next phase of its reopening plan when face-to-face students return for in-person instruction four days per week.

The district says that “based on the current public health data,” it will expand in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade face-to-face students to Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 2.

Students will continue to participate in virtual learning activities on Fridays.

The system plans to remain in this model for face-to-face students until Dec. 16.

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering and exiting buildings, in transitions, on district vehicles, and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Students who opted for the learn-from-home virtual instructional model will continue to engage in virtual learning five days per week through Dec. 16.

For more information, visit https://www.mcduffie.k12.ga.us/apps/news/article/1321792.

