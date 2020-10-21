Advertisement

McDuffie County schools will expand to 4 days in class

McDuffie County School System
McDuffie County School System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System will soon transition to the next phase of its reopening plan when face-to-face students return for in-person instruction four days per week.

The district says that “based on the current public health data,” it will expand in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade face-to-face students to Mondays through Thursdays starting Nov. 2.

Students will continue to participate in virtual learning activities on Fridays.

MORE | Students start petition for hybrid model in Aiken County schools

The system plans to remain in this model for face-to-face students until Dec. 16.

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering and exiting buildings, in transitions, on district vehicles, and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Students who opted for the learn-from-home virtual instructional model will continue to engage in virtual learning five days per week through Dec. 16.

For more information, visit https://www.mcduffie.k12.ga.us/apps/news/article/1321792.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Augusta airport takes statewide honor for third time

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta Regional Airport is honored for a $12.6 million improvement project came in under budget by $190,000.

News

Fluffy caterpillar spotted in Ga., S.C. one of the most venomous in the United States

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Don’t be fooled by appearances. A fluffy caterpillar is one of the most venomous caterpillars in the United States.

News

See how this I-20 project is different from past ones

Updated: 39 minutes ago
GDOT Safety Officer Larry Morris captured this video of maintenance work being done at night — an unusual step to try to cut the risk of accidents.

News

Orangeburg murder suspect is back in jail after someone gets shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man has been arrested and weapons seized after a woman was injured in a shooting last week, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest News

News

Columbia County woman sentenced in meth trafficking case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 36-year-old Columbia County woman is set to spend 8 years in federal prison after she was convicted in a meth trafficking investigation.

News

Wealth Weekly | It's open enrollment season!

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local cop smelled pot and followed his nose to MLB player, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A Grovetown officer smelled marijuana and followed his nose to Major League Baseball player Luis Campesano, a police report shows.

News

SC deputy killed after traffic stop, altercation on highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and several other people were injured in a roadway altercation that began with a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

News

Crews rush to site of building blaze in Warrenville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Rescuers and fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in Warrenville.

News

Coronavirus having negative impact on mental health of millennials, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Blue Cross Blue Shield report shows the coronavirus is making matters worse when it comes to the mental health of millennials.