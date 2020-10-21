Advertisement

Local athlete who fought cancer gets wish -- with a twist

(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Oct. 21, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following his fight with cancer, a local high school football prospect has gotten his Make-A-Wish request to come true.

Kyle Frazier of Glenn Hills High School was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after returning home from football practice with a lump on his throat in 2019.

Four months, countless doctors' appointments, and treatments later, Frazier beat his diagnosis en route to committing to Savannah State University’s football program.

During that time, Frazier also made a wish with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet his favorite NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic made his wish a little difficult. While Frazier will be unable to meet Rams players face-to-face, he will instead be featured on Monday Night Football on Oct. 26 as one of the NFL’s Crucial Catch captains.

Crucial Catch is the NFL’s awareness program for those suffering from cancer.

As a result, a cardboard cutout of Frazier will be in the stands. But that’s not all -- Frazier asked that his entire team at Savannah State be represented with cardboard cutouts as well.

Frazier will also receive a custom Rams jersey.

