How one CSRA resident is offering her share of help

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jessica Tillie says during hard times, it’s not about what you have or what you’ve accomplished but about what you’ve given back and who you’ve made better.

“I have a lot of stuff and like to share it,” she said.

She says all it takes is a knock on her door.

And from there, her Helping Hands of Hope Ministries will provide things like food, clothes and even hygiene products for anyone in need.

“I have had a few people knock on my door that I do know and a few people that I don’t know from them posting on Facebook,” she said.

“Everybody is having a hard time with the pandemic and stuff. I just figured it would be better to give to them free.”

She says she even has things for babies things like formula and diapers.

“I also have like car seats and stuff and strollers, and stuff like that,” she said.

“I’d rather the see the person and the smile on their face than to give it to a company and then not get to know who gets it.”

She says a little can go a long way, and she’s working towards getting approved as a nonprofit organization, all in hopes of expanding her outreach.

Her goal is to lift up the hearts of those who have hit rock bottom.

“Don’t ever give up,” she said.

How to help

Tillie said she’d love to get help from the community. She can be reached by voice or text message at 803-955-7748.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

