Ga. man admits attempting to hire a hit man in murder plot

Mark Davis, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of murder for hire.
Mark Davis, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of murder for hire.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man admitted that he attempted to hire someone to commit murder on his behalf, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Mark Davis, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of murder for hire.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, in addition to substantial possible fines and up to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents and testimony, Davis admitted that he attempted to hire someone in May 2020 to kill another person. An undercover agent, posing as a hit man, met with Davis to discuss a price for the would-be murder. Law enforcement officers arrested Davis after he paid the undercover agent an agreed-upon installment in cash.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the Port Wentworth Police Department and the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and is being prosecuted for the United States by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

