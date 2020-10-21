Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and has pulled out of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Scott is the second high-profile golfer to test positive in as many weeks. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tested positive last week in Las Vegas.

Scott says his focus now is on recovering for the final stretch this fall. That’s primarily the Masters in three weeks. Scott hasn’t played since the U.S. Open.

He keeps a light schedule, anyway. The Australian has played only four tournaments since the PGA Tour returned in June from the pandemic-forced shutdown.

