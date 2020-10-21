Advertisement

Fluffy caterpillar spotted in Ga., S.C. one of the most venomous in the United States

Puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis. (Source: Donald W. Hall, University of Florida)
Puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis. (Source: Donald W. Hall, University of Florida)(WTOC)
Oct. 21, 2020
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Don’t be fooled by appearances. A fluffy caterpillar is one of the most venomous caterpillars in the United States.

The puss caterpillar (Megalopyge opercularis) has hidden toxic spines underneath its fur. According to a report from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia, when your skin brushes against the puss caterpillar, the spines break off, releasing an irritating fluid that produces an immediate stinging, burning sensation.

The tourist information page, Explore Beaufort, SC, recently posted about the caterpillar being sighted in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Look out, y'all! The puss caterpillar has shown up in #BeaufortSC again. The most toxic and venemous caterpillar in the...

Posted by Explore Beaufort, SC on Thursday, October 1, 2020

According to a report from the Entomology and Nematology Department at the University of Florida, the puss caterpillar and southern flannel moth is found from New Jersey to Florida and west to Arkansas and Texas.

