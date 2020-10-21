Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch out for patchy dense fog developing early this morning. Remember to use your low beams and not high beams in fog.

Watch out for patchy dense fog early this morning. There will be the opportunity for a few isolated showers today as moisture continues to build across the area with onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean. Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, but you may want to have an umbrella nearby just in case a quick shower moves through. Highs are expected to remain above average in the mid to low 80s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Watch out for patchy dense fog again early Thursday. Thursday is looking mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs staying warm in the mid 80s. Isolated showers will be possible during the day, but rain doesn’t look too widespread. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances are expected to increase Friday as a front heads toward the region that will move through Saturday. Thunderstorm chances look low with this frontal passage, so we are expecting mainly scattered showers Friday. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible again Saturday as the front gets closer. Highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s weather looks nicer than Saturday with lower rain chances and peeks of sun throughout the day. Highs will be warm again in the low to mid 80s. Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week.

