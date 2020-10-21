Crews rush to site of building blaze in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in Warrenville.

Aiken County dispatchers said the confirmed structure fire was 346 Project Road at Keith Drive in Warrenville.

It was reported around 9 a.m.

Arriving crews confirmed that the building was fully involved in flame.

Several units were sent.

