Crews rush to site of building blaze in Warrenville
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in Warrenville.
Aiken County dispatchers said the confirmed structure fire was 346 Project Road at Keith Drive in Warrenville.
It was reported around 9 a.m.
Arriving crews confirmed that the building was fully involved in flame.
Several units were sent.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.