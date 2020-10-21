Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Grovetown hotel

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters and rescue crews are responding to a report of a structure fire in Grovetown.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 441 Park West Drive.

The building was being evacuated after a fire was reported in a downstairs bathroom, according to dispatchers.

Multiple units were sent to the location, and arriving firefighters reported finding heavy smoke in the bathroom.

The fire was in a paper towel holder and trash can, crews at the scene reported.

Crews said they’d extinguished the fire by 6:13 a.m. and were checking upstairs to make sure it hadn’t spread.

