Council meeting brings an update on the Aiken County EMS crisis

By Liz Owens
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A council meeting last night brought criticism, tough questions, and even a suggestion that it might be time to privatize EMS in Aiken County.

County Administrator Clay Kilian gave an updated progress report on the county’s efforts to fill EMS positions to the council last night.

Just last week, our I-Team showed you a five-month long investigation into the county’s EMS crisis. We found some EMS stations shut down, leaving some people waiting hours for help to arrive.

And last night the council asked about it. Councilman Smith questioned Kilian about the number of stations that are currently closed.

“We are running five or six, sometimes seven that are open,” Kilian said.

“Out of ten?” Councilman Smith said. “That’s unacceptable.”

“24 percent pay raise, and we are still in the same shape we were two or three months ago.... I really think it’s time to look at privatizing some of these stations,” Councilman Smith added.

The council also asked the county administrator why he was limiting a private provider to only two ambulances when they offered four. Killian responded, saying he would discuss it in an executive session.

FOLLOW OUR I-TEAM INVESTIGATION

I-TEAM: Status Zero ... What we know about Aiken County’s EMS crisis
I-TEAM: Aiken County’s EMS crisis at breaking point after decade of warning signs

