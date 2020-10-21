Commissioners will not receive pay raise, could be discussed later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the Augusta Commission won’t be getting a raise after all—at least not right now.

District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested their annual salary be $40,000. Many of his colleagues did not agree, saying it was ‘inappropriate’ to vote on their own pay bump.

Salaries for Augusta commissioners vary with most making around $17,000.

In comparison, we found Savannah council members make about $25,000. Over in Columbus, most commissioners take home around $15,000 annually.

