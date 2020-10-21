Commission talks tracking software after Rec. and Parks Department theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After reports of theft and missing money, the commission is considering tracking software for the recreation department.

Back in September, nearly $30,000 worth of equipment went missing. Now, leaders say funds were gone then later replaced. The Recreation and Parks Department told the commission today they’re working to get to the bottom of it.

“When you talk about money is missing, use of the building, there wasn’t any money turned in, equipment that was found in a building that belonged to one of the schools—I mean there’s a host of things. And until we address those things we cannot move forward,” Marion Williams, District 9 Commissioner, said.

The city will review technology options to monitor funds and equipment at the next full commission meeting.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.