Advertisement

Columbia County woman sentenced in meth trafficking case

Bridget Biggam was one of four people federally indicted in a methamphetamine investigation.
Bridget Biggam was one of four people federally indicted in a methamphetamine investigation.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 36-year-old Columbia County woman is set to spend 8 years in federal prison after she was convicted in a meth trafficking investigation.

Bridget Lydell Biggam was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will spend 98 months in prison as a result.

Biggam has also been fined $1,500 and will serve three years of supervised release.

“Methamphetamine is a deadly, horribly addictive drug that destroys users and endangers communities, and we will relentlessly pursue and shut down those who would distribute this poison in our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement.

Biggam was among four defendants named in an eight-count indictment returned by a U.S. District Court grand jury in January 2020, identifying a conspiracy dating back at least to February 2018 that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Augusta area.

The investigation, which included controlled purchases and federal search warrants, seized large quantities of methamphetamine, 15 firearms and more than $44,000 in cash.

Of the three indicted co-defendants – Christopher Allen Marshall, 33, Bjorn Michael Wiley, 42, and John Tillman Durst, 29. Wiley has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is awaiting sentencing, while Marshall and Durst are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McDuffie County schools will expand to 4 days in class

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The McDuffie County School System will soon transition to the next phase of its reopening plan when face-to-face students return for in-person instruction four days per week.

News

Orangeburg murder suspect is back in jail after someone gets shot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A man has been arrested and weapons seized after a woman was injured in a shooting last week, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Wealth Weekly | It's open enrollment season!

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local cop smelled pot and followed his nose to MLB player, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A Grovetown officer smelled marijuana and followed his nose to Major League Baseball player Luis Campesano, a police report shows.

Latest News

News

SC deputy killed after traffic stop, altercation on highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and several other people were injured in a roadway altercation that began with a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

News

Crews rush to site of building blaze in Warrenville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Rescuers and fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in Warrenville.

News

Coronavirus having negative impact on mental health of millennials, report says

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Blue Cross Blue Shield report shows the coronavirus is making matters worse when it comes to the mental health of millennials.

News

Ga. man admits attempting to hire a hit man in murder plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Chatham County man admitted that he attempted to hire someone to commit murder on his behalf, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

News

Ga. 5-year-old writes book about COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Georgia 5-year-old is feeling excited to help other kids through the pandemic right now and he’s doing so with a book.

News

Former Orangeburg County deputy charged with multiple offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.