Columbia County woman sentenced in meth trafficking case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 36-year-old Columbia County woman is set to spend 8 years in federal prison after she was convicted in a meth trafficking investigation.

Bridget Lydell Biggam was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will spend 98 months in prison as a result.

Biggam has also been fined $1,500 and will serve three years of supervised release.

“Methamphetamine is a deadly, horribly addictive drug that destroys users and endangers communities, and we will relentlessly pursue and shut down those who would distribute this poison in our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement.

Biggam was among four defendants named in an eight-count indictment returned by a U.S. District Court grand jury in January 2020 , identifying a conspiracy dating back at least to February 2018 that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Augusta area.

The investigation, which included controlled purchases and federal search warrants, seized large quantities of methamphetamine, 15 firearms and more than $44,000 in cash.

Of the three indicted co-defendants – Christopher Allen Marshall, 33, Bjorn Michael Wiley, 42, and John Tillman Durst, 29. Wiley has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is awaiting sentencing, while Marshall and Durst are awaiting trial.

