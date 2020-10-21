Celebrating Halloween in a pandemic? DHEC has tips to keep you safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween will definitely look different this year, but there are still ways for you to celebrate while avoiding the scare of COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) top recommendation: outdoor, no-contact events that are low-risk for disease transmission.

Drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy are all safe alternatives for celebrating.

“This isn’t the year for traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities unfortunately are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household.”

To avoid a post-holiday spike in virus cases, DHEC asks residents to take Halloween celebrations seriously this year and remember that disease prevention methods don’t just protect you, they protect others in your community who may experience severe complications if they contract the virus.

View DHEC’s COVID-19 Halloween safety tips.

Read the CDC’s Halloween guidance as well as activity risk levels.

DHEC also recommends that anyone who’s regularly out in the community to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month, and anyone who chooses to take part in social activities like Halloween celebrations should get tested afterward and also monitor for symptoms.

For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. To find a testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.

