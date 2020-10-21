Advertisement

The city budget shows Augusta is running out of COVID-19 relief funds.
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is running out of COVID-19 relief funds. And today, the city’s finance department urged caution moving forward when it comes to utilizing what is left.

The city of Augusta received $10.3 million in CARES Act money. City officials have already allocated roughly $7.3 million towards medical supplies, PPE, and hazard pay for specific employee groups.

This also comes after the commission promised $1.4 million to Paine College. College officials said that money would go to laptops, virtual learning tools, training, and resident hall improvements.

The current city budget shows that there is less than $2 million left in CARES money to spend ($1.6 million).

