Bring the family and goods to the ‘scariest food drive in Aiken’

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fifteen years ago, JB Barton built a haunted walkthrough in his garage. It’s grown exponentially since then, and now he’s using it as a way to give back to his community.

Deadwood Manor in Aiken got its start when Barton’s daughter, Madison, went to a haunted miniature golf course.

She was too scared at the time, so Barton made Madison and her friends a “not-so” haunted house in the garage.

“They just loved it. They enjoyed it. So, the next year she wanted to do it again, and the year after that we did it again,” Barton said.

RELATED: Help Golden Harvest provide 300,000 meals with virtual campaign

That small walk-through now covers the entire back yard, and has actors and themed rooms. This year’s theme is movies, so you’ll find classics like the Bates Motel, Silent Hill, Nightmare on Elm Street, Sinister, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Barton family wanted to make the event about more than just screams. So back in 2016, they made it about giving back.

“We called the Golden Harvest Food Bank and asked if we could partner with them and they said yes,” Barton explained.

Admission to Deadwood Manor is free. All they ask is that you bring canned goods with you if you’re able to. The donations go towards Golden Harvest’s ‘Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign.

If your kids aren’t ready for the full walk-through yet, don’t worry! There’s an area for them, too.

“The front cemetery portion is for the younger kids,” Barton said. “We set this up for them to kind of walk through and look at all the funny tombstones.”

Barton says the goal is to have a fun place that anyone can come to, regardless of age or money.

“Nobody gets turned away here. Absolutely nobody gets turned away here,” Barton said.

Barton says he has no plans to stop any time soon and hopes to continue to grow this as the years go on.

If you want to stop by or have any materials you’d like to donate, visit their Facebook page, Deadwood Manor, for more details.

You can visit in-person at 27 Deerwood Drive in Aiken on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. They’ll be open from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

