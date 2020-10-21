Advertisement

Authorities nab suspect who sparked manhunt near Clarks Hill Lake

Willie Johnson has been found in North Carolina and arrested.
Willie Johnson has been found in North Carolina and arrested.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested one of two men who were subject of a manhunt last week in Columbia County.

Willie James Johnson and Tywan Rogers were wanted on suspicion of an armed robbery last Thursday night on Riverside Drive in the River Chase subdivision, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. A manhunt for them continued into Friday in the area of Washington Road and Merriweather Trail.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said today that Johnson had been found in North Carolina and taken into custody. Rogers remains wanted.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Investigator Marc Cappa at 706-541-4024 or 706-541-1044

From left: Willie James Johnson and Tywan Rogers
From left: Willie James Johnson and Tywan Rogers

