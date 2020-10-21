Advertisement

Augusta airport takes statewide honor for third time

The $12.6 million dollar project came in under budget by $190,000.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Airports Association awarded the Augusta Regional Airport its annual Commercial Service Airport Project of the Year for the third time.

The award recognizes projects that significantly improve safety or capacity that require extraordinary resourcefulness.

The airport received the award for its apron phase II rehabilitation project.

The project was completed within a strict time constraint and the team was able to incorporate some additional work into the original contract while maintaining the budget. This additional work included a new connector taxiway that enhanced efficiency and safety.

The $12.6 million project came in under budget by $190,000. It was funded by Federal Aviation Administration grants (90%), Georgia Department of Transportation grants (5%) and airport revenues (5%).

The airport previously got the award in 2016 and 2018.

