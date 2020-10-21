Atlanta drive-by shooting kills woman sleeping in apartment

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say several shots were fired at an Atlanta apartment, killing a 59-year-old woman while she was asleep inside.

Atlanta police say Eva M. Jones was shot around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and died after she was taken to the hospital.

Police say Jones was in her bedroom during the incident and her boyfriend was in another room. He was not harmed.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released but Jones' niece, Mimi Hixson-Smith, told WSB-TV that she believes the intended target was Jones' boyfriend, although she wasn’t sure why someone would shoot him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

