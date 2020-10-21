Advertisement

17-year-old runaway from Kennesaw has Augusta ties, authorities say

Takoria Thomas, 17, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. at 1291 Stanley Ed NW in Kennesaw, Georgia.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kennesaw, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Atlanta need the public’s help in finding a missing teen who they believe ran away on April 28.

Takoria Thomas, 17, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. at 1291 Stanley Ed NW in Kennesaw, Georgia.

She is a black female who is roughly 5′3 and weighs 140 lbs. She has black hair with blonde tips and brown eyes.

Authorities say she is originally from Augusta, Georgia and has ties to Twin City, Georgia.

Authorities say Thomas is considered a habitual runaway.

Anyone with information on where Thomas could be, please call Investigator Llewellyn at 770-801-3472 or email at hllewellyn@CobbCounty.Org.

