YMCA gives parents a break by offering childcare during voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you combine a pandemic, voting in an election, and a need for childcare, you may have some people struggling to get to the polls.

The local south Augusta Family YMCA is stepping in to help.

“Any way we find a need in the community, we’re always going to try to find a way to serve that need,” Alcine Gross, YMCA program director, said.

That need is giving parents a place to send their children while they go out to vote.

“This is just one way they can have a normal voting experience that we’re trying to provide,” Gross said.

On Election Day, south Augusta Family YMCA will have free childcare on Nov. 3.

“We have two time blocks. We have a morning block from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and another evening block from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. But spaces are limited due to COVID,” Gross said.

COVID-19 is the reason many parents tell us they are struggling to find daycare or babysitters right now. But the YMCA is doing their part to make families feel safe.

“We won’t have a lot of children in one area. Also, in between each group of children we always sanitize, fog and we wipe down and we clean everything. We also have the kids wash their hands when they enter and leave. We recommend, not require, the children to have masks,” Gross explained.

But some parents we spoke to today say bringing kids to the polls is important.

“It was an experience that I did with my parents when I was younger, too. To go out and vote and understand how the process works and what I’m voting for. I wanted him to experience that as well,” voter Derik Bellamy said.

“I like to be hands-on and actually show them the experience of voting and they love the stickers as well,” Voter Adam Cacciola said.

But for Gross, who’s a single mother, she likes the peace and quiet to help her focus.

“This will give them the opportunity to have that time away and they can make an educated decision on their voting instead of just rushing in and out,” she said.

The YMCA says this program is for everyone whether you’re a member or not. To register you can come in person, call, or email their facility.

They said spots are limited, so they want people to sign up now.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.