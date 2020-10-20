Advertisement

With 2 local stores, Lidl grocery chain installing hospital-grade ventilation

Lidl's proptype store in Fredericksburg, Virginia
Lidl's proptype store in Fredericksburg, Virginia(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of new CDC guidelines stating that the coronavirus can be spread through the air, Lidl U.S. says it will install new hospital-grade air filtration systems in all of its grocery stores.

The filtration systems will be rated MERV 13 or higher, according to the supermarket chair that has a store in Augusta at 1096 Alexander Drive and one in North Augusta at 417 E. Martintown Road.

Lidl has 111 locations in nine East Coast states among its 11,200 locations in 32 countries.

