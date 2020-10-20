Wave of early voters continues to sweep through CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Day 2 of Week 2 of early voting in Georgia.

On Monday, we saw long lines outside the government complex in Evans, where Columbia County early voting is taking place. The Columbia County Board of Elections said a combined 2,800 people came out at both of the county’s early polling places.

In Richmond County, there were shorter lines Monday at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta. Officials say 1,500 Richmond County voters cast a ballot early on Monday, and they’re among about 8,700 so far. More people are reportedly showing up in the mornings than in the afternoons.

In Georgia, 1.7 million ballots have been cast so far, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. On Monday, 158,426 early ballots were cast in person on Monday, among 981,199 cast so far. Raffensperger said 711,404 absentee ballots have been cast by mail.

More than half a million South Carolinians have cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. That eclipses the state’s prior record for advance voting set during the 2016 presidential race. Data by the state election commission shows 535,000 voters had returned their ballots by Monday afternoon. That’s about 30,000 more absentee ballots than those cast in the 2016 general election.

Where to cast your vote in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium , 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 19-23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30

Robert Howard Community Center , 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Henry Brigham Community Center , 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Columbia County Building G3 , 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

North Augusta Community Center , 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30

Jackson Town Hall , 106 Main St., Jackson: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21

Graniteville Community Church , 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School , 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department , 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, the deadline is Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

The Associated Press contributed to this report