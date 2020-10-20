Advertisement

Van call service offered for Augusta residents to get to the polls

Voting poll
Voting poll(Kinsley Centers)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta NAACP and New Georgia Project are partnering to help get residents to the polls for free.

Five vans will be used to provide transportation to any Augusta resident who needs it. This service will be provided through the November 3 election.

If you need to ride to the polls, call 678-949-1137 and a van will come to pick you up wherever you need.

Organizers do ask that riders wear masks inside the vans.

Augusta Transit is also offering free rides for residents through October and November.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allendale sisters share powerful message about beauty

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

YMCA gives parents a break by offering childcare during voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
When you combine a pandemic, voting in an election, and a need for childcare, you may have some people struggling to get to the polls.

News

YMCA offers child care so parents can head to the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

More changes as Columbia County students return 5 days a week

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Augusta Fire will not respond to medical emergencies

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Augusta Commission suspends fire dept.'s ambulance service for a year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Following months of complaints and concerns, Augusta Commission has voted to end the Augusta Fire Department’s ambulance service for one year.

News

Former Orangeburg County deputy charged with multiple offenses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Coronavirus

New grants would provide boost for struggling S.C. nonprofits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
Applications opened this week for a CARES Act grant program to help nonprofits offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health

With 2 local stores, Lidl grocery chain installing hospital-grade ventilation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lidl makes a safety move on the heels of new CDC guidelines stating that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

This 110-pound blue catfish sets Georgia record

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tim Trone used cut bream as bait to catch a new state record blue catfish that beat the previous record by 17 pounds.