Van call service offered for Augusta residents to get to the polls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta NAACP and New Georgia Project are partnering to help get residents to the polls for free.

Five vans will be used to provide transportation to any Augusta resident who needs it. This service will be provided through the November 3 election.

If you need to ride to the polls, call 678-949-1137 and a van will come to pick you up wherever you need.

Organizers do ask that riders wear masks inside the vans.

Augusta Transit is also offering free rides for residents through October and November.

