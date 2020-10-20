Two SC young sisters featured in book showcasing ‘black beauty’

ALLENDALE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local sisters are taking on the world, one picture at a time.

Ava, 10, and Logan Fullington, 13, are not your typical sisters from rural Allendale, South Carolina. The two girls are models whose work is being shown in a new book out Tuesday that’s all about showing the diversity of beauty.

“I like for people to do my makeup and I like trying on new clothes,” Ava said. “It gives me confidence in being a young black woman.”

Their careers have taken them around the globe. In their latest project, they’re featured in a book about black beauty. The book is called “Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty”.

“I saw me and Logan, and then I read through the passage that was on the page and I was like, ‘Wow. That’s unique,’” Ava said.

Ava has albinism, a rare disorder that limits the amount of pigment in the skin and hair. But she doesn’t let that stop her from redefining what it means to be black and beautiful.

“When I go to school, some of the kids ask, am I black or white?” Ava said. “That makes me different. In a positive way.”

Their mom has a message for her daughters.

“I just want them to be confident because when I grew up, I didn’t see any of this,” Lawanda Patterson said.

And they have a message for you.

“You don’t have to look a certain way to be beautiful,” Ava said. “I’m an example”

You can pick up a copy of the book the sisters are featured in at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Target.

As for the sisters' next project, they want to start auditioning for movies. So, keep an eye out for them.

