Advertisement

Two SC young sisters featured in book showcasing ‘black beauty’

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local sisters are taking on the world, one picture at a time.

Ava, 10, and Logan Fullington, 13, are not your typical sisters from rural Allendale, South Carolina. The two girls are models whose work is being shown in a new book out Tuesday that’s all about showing the diversity of beauty.

“I like for people to do my makeup and I like trying on new clothes,” Ava said. “It gives me confidence in being a young black woman.”

Their careers have taken them around the globe. In their latest project, they’re featured in a book about black beauty. The book is called “Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty”.

“I saw me and Logan, and then I read through the passage that was on the page and I was like, ‘Wow. That’s unique,’” Ava said.

Ava has albinism, a rare disorder that limits the amount of pigment in the skin and hair. But she doesn’t let that stop her from redefining what it means to be black and beautiful.

“When I go to school, some of the kids ask, am I black or white?” Ava said. “That makes me different. In a positive way.”

Their mom has a message for her daughters.

“I just want them to be confident because when I grew up, I didn’t see any of this,” Lawanda Patterson said.

And they have a message for you.

“You don’t have to look a certain way to be beautiful,” Ava said. “I’m an example”

You can pick up a copy of the book the sisters are featured in at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Target.

As for the sisters' next project, they want to start auditioning for movies. So, keep an eye out for them.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allendale sisters share powerful message about beauty

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

YMCA gives parents a break by offering childcare during voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
When you combine a pandemic, voting in an election, and a need for childcare, you may have some people struggling to get to the polls.

News

YMCA offers child care so parents can head to the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

More changes as Columbia County students return 5 days a week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Augusta Fire will not respond to medical emergencies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Van call service offered for Augusta residents to get to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Augusta NAACP and New Georgia Project are partnering to help get residents to the polls for free.

News

Augusta Commission suspends fire dept.'s ambulance service for a year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Following months of complaints and concerns, Augusta Commission has voted to end the Augusta Fire Department’s ambulance service for one year.

News

Former Orangeburg County deputy charged with multiple offenses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Coronavirus

New grants would provide boost for struggling S.C. nonprofits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
Applications opened this week for a CARES Act grant program to help nonprofits offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health

With 2 local stores, Lidl grocery chain installing hospital-grade ventilation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Lidl makes a safety move on the heels of new CDC guidelines stating that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.