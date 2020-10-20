Advertisement

TravelSafely mobile app to help motorists and pedestrians on the road

(Pixabay, License Link)
(Pixabay, License Link)(KWQC)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new app for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to help improve motor safety is coming to Columbia County.

The product of a combined effort of Columbia County Traffic engineering and Applied Information, the app connects the user’s phone to a network of traffic signals, school beacons, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The app also allows audible warnings to alert motorists of a traffic signal ahead, school zones, or pedestrian crossings. The spoken alerts allow the driver to focus on the road and receive alerts while using their favorite mapping app.

But it doesn’t stop there! Traffic Engineering is also using the system to follow how well certain road signals are performing. So, if a light is out, a signal box overheats, or a door is left open somewhere, the team at Traffic Engineering will know instantly.

The goal is to expand the technology to all traffic signals within the county over the next two years. However, as new traffic signals come online or old ones are replaced with the new road construction projects, those will be able to communicate with TravelSafely.

The mobile application is known as Glance TravelSafely Columbia County, and is available for a free download in the Apple and Google stores for iOS and Android.

