This 110-pound blue catfish sets Georgia record

OMAHA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Any day spent fishing is a good day, but any day you catch a new state record is a great day, Georgia wildlife officials say.

Tim Trone is the new state record holder for a blue catfish. His catch weighed 110 pounds 6 ounce, beating the previous record by more than 17 pounds, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division. The fish measured out at 58 inches long, and had a 42 inch girth.

Visiting Georgia from Havana, Fla., the angler hooked this new state record blue catfish on the Chattahoochee River in Stewart County while fishing in a tournament on Saturday. He was using cut bream as bait.

“Georgia has such great fishing opportunities, and we love to hear about this kind of exciting news,” said Thom Litts, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “This is our first state record since last April, and I hope it encourages all anglers to get outdoors.”

About blue catfish

Blue catfish are one of several types of catfish found in Georgia. The list also includes channel catfish, flathead catfish, white catfish and brown, flat, snail, spotted and yellow bullheads. Blue catfish are a silvery blue color and have a “humped” back, forked tail and small eyes. As with other catfish species, they also can be identified by their lack of scales and the “cat-like” barbels on their mouths that look like cat whiskers. While they can reach weights over 100 pounds, the av

