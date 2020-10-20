Taking steps to raise awareness of domestic violence in CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer Neal says leaving your abuser isn’t the easiest thing to do.

“A lot of people always ask, ‘Why do they stay in the relationship?’ And especially with COVID now, they may be stuck at home. They may not be able to go to their job. Finances. There may be children involved,” Neal said.

She says many factors can contribute to fear and isolation, so she decided to be a part of the solution by hosting a walk in North Augusta to call attention to the problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I just felt like we needed to show something to survivors in our community -- that we are behind them,” she said.

Safe Homes of Augusta says crisis calls are up 60 percent from this time last year.

People with the organization say COVID-19 restrictions are limiting the number of women they shelter, so homes are full. They’re working on ways to continue housing those in need while maintaining social distance.

“Personally for me, support was all I needed in order to get out of the relationship,” Neal said.

She says now she wants she wants to support others by walking with them and helping them find them find the right resources to get help.

“I do understand what it’s like to feel trapped isolated,” she said. “I was isolated from my friends and family, and I know what it’s like to feel scared and not know what to do.”

She says she is a survivor and will continue raise awareness in the community for those in need.

If you go

The walk is scheduled for this Sunday from 3-4 p.m. It will start at the North Augusta municipal building and end at Maude Edenfield Park. There will be guest speakers including domestic violence victims and officers from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety to share resources available in the community.

