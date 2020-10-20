Suspect in Aiken County double homicide faces more charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man charged with the murder of a USC Aiken student and her mother is now facing additional charges related to the crime.

Cassandra Negrete, 23, and her mother Veronica, 43, were found stabbed to death at their rural Aiken home on October 1.

Deputies also discovered the student’s blood-covered ex-boyfriend, Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, who’d called to report the deaths Thursday and ended up being charged as a suspect.

Diaz faced two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in early October.

Today, deputies confirm Diaz is now also charged first-degree burglary, “assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct” and two counts of kidnapping. He is still currently held at the Aiken County Jail.

A records check showed he had no criminal history in South Carolina or Richmond County, Georgia prior to the murders.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.