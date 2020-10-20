Advertisement

Suspect in Aiken County double homicide faces more charges

Guillermo Diaz Jr.
Guillermo Diaz Jr.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man charged with the murder of a USC Aiken student and her mother is now facing additional charges related to the crime.

Cassandra Negrete, 23, and her mother Veronica, 43, were found stabbed to death at their rural Aiken home on October 1.

Deputies also discovered the student’s blood-covered ex-boyfriend, Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, who’d called to report the deaths Thursday and ended up being charged as a suspect.

Diaz faced two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in early October.

Today, deputies confirm Diaz is now also charged first-degree burglary, “assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct” and two counts of kidnapping. He is still currently held at the Aiken County Jail.

A records check showed he had no criminal history in South Carolina or Richmond County, Georgia prior to the murders.

RELATED: Classmates say slain student was ‘passionate’ and had ‘purpose in life’

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auggie's Acres introduced at SRP park

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Pandemic could have churches closing doors by the end of 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
With the domino effects from the pandemic, research is showing a lot of churches will be forced to close within the year.

News

Churches are still being affected by the pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

TravelSafely mobile app to help motorists and pedestrians on the road

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
A new app for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to help improve motor safety is coming to Columbia County.

News

SRP Park goes from baseball to golf to help pay the bills

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
With no baseball here at home, SRP Park is looking for ways to help pay the bills and help the community.

Latest News

News

Inaugural Augusta Gives campaign will be held virtually Oct. 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Through AU’s inaugural day of giving, Augusta Gives, the community will have the opportunity to give back to the institution that has given so much.

News

A look inside the election process in Columbia and Richmond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The process for counting mail-in absentee ballots is the same as it always has been, but now it’s just all about the numbers.

News

Community shocked of Augusta care home conditions after patient deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Local investigators sounded the alarm for months about hazardous conditions inside the First Love Personal Care home.

News

Counting mail-in ballots in CSRA counties

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Carbon monoxide found at Augusta care home where two died

Updated: 5 hours ago