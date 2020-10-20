SRP Park goes from baseball to golf to help pay the bills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With no baseball here at home, SRP Park is looking for ways to help pay the bills and help the community.

In a place like Augusta, what better way than with golf?

The Augusta Greenjackets have been working on all of this since June, hoping to use these nine holes to fill the holes left behind from no baseball.

SRP Park cut a mini-golf course out of some open grass.

“One day, me and our groundskeeper, Darrell, just kind of started with one putting green and said, ‘Eh, let’s see what happens,’” Billy Nowak, the director of operations at SRP Park, said.

Nowak also learned how to mow a putting green.

“On a day to day basis, mowing everything takes about an hour and a half or two,” Nowak said.

But let’s see what happens, turned into let’s add a bunker and rough.

“I’ve never played a nine-hole natural golf course anywhere,” Greenjackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said.

Denlinger’s never experienced anything like COVID-19. With hundreds of thousands of dollars in bills owed, they’re doing what they can.

“We’ve had high school baseball. We’ve had happy hours. We’ve done chicken sales. We’ve done Auggie’s Acres which we’re standing in now,” Denlinger said.

They’re trying to create revenue in a business world that’s below par. The good news is things are going better. They sold out their movie night over the weekend.

Auggie’s Acres is supported by sponsors on each hole -- a dollar from each ticket goes to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. After all, rallying behind golf is what Augusta’s great at.

“Even though these are challenging times, somewhere you can come out and still have fun,” Denlinger said.

It’s $5 a ticket to play. You can enter through the team store to play. It’s open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also during some SRP Park events.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.