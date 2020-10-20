Neighbors help Ga. 15-year-old fight house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -15-year old Marshayla Moore knew the fire that had started in a room of her home Sunday night would be too much for her family to handle on their own. So she helped get them out of the home and went for backup.

“I ran across the street to a former firefighter, and I asked it they had a fire extinguisher, and to see if they could put the fire out,” Moore said.

Savannah Fire Engineer Matt Metivier, retired Captain Mike Metivier and Advanced Firefighter Mike Thompson all happened to be across the street, and came rushing to the family’s aid. According to Savannah Fire, they grabbed a garden hose and started knocking down some of the flames.

They also helped search for a four-legged family member, Olivia, who ran an hid under a bed inside when the fire started.

“We realized our dog wasn’t outside,” said Moore. “So we just told them and they started looking for her. And when the firefighters got here, we told them that we couldn’t find the dog, and everybody was just looking for the dog.”

Thankfully Olivia was rescued, and Moore’s family escaped the ordeal unharmed, grateful for neighbors who knew exactly what to do, likely saving more of the home from catching fire.

“Very grateful, because we could be without a house right now,” said Moore. “And it’s just one room right now that’s really damaged. It’s just smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. So, glad they came.”

