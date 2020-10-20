Logging truck overturns just inside Edgefield County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A logging truck overturned this morning just inside Edgefield County, according to authorities.

It happened at 8:25 a.m. in roughly the 1300 block of Martintown Road just over the line from Aiken County, according to authorities.

Edgefield County dispatchers said there were no injuries.

Around 9 a.m., the truck was causing no serious traffic problems, as vehicles were hand-directed through the area.

