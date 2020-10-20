Advertisement

Logging truck overturns just inside Edgefield County

A logging truck rests in its side along Martintown Road just inside Edgefield County on Oct, 20, 2020.
A logging truck rests in its side along Martintown Road just inside Edgefield County on Oct, 20, 2020.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A logging truck overturned this morning just inside Edgefield County, according to authorities.

It happened at 8:25 a.m. in roughly the 1300 block of Martintown Road just over the line from Aiken County, according to authorities.

Edgefield County dispatchers said there were no injuries.

Around 9 a.m., the truck was causing no serious traffic problems, as vehicles were hand-directed through the area.

