Logging truck overturns just inside Edgefield County
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A logging truck overturned this morning just inside Edgefield County, according to authorities.
It happened at 8:25 a.m. in roughly the 1300 block of Martintown Road just over the line from Aiken County, according to authorities.
Edgefield County dispatchers said there were no injuries.
Around 9 a.m., the truck was causing no serious traffic problems, as vehicles were hand-directed through the area.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.