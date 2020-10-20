Advertisement

Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Kyle Larson walks to the garage before the final practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream Sunday. April 12, 2020, during a virtual race &amp;mdash; the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Kyle Larson walks to the garage before the final practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream Sunday. April 12, 2020, during a virtual race &amp;mdash; the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has cleared Kyle Larson to return in 2021, ending his long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video racing game.

Larson was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along.

He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

COVID-19 hits Panthers

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Carolina Panthers have closed their facility for the next two days after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus tes

Sports

Horn and Kroeger Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gamecock Athletics
University of South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn was named the co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while punter Kai Kroeger was selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

Sports

Saints will host Carolina inside dome in New Orleans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints will be hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sports

Tennessee coach fires assistant, puts pressure on Vols’ QB

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who was hired earlier this year, on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

GHSA volleyball, softball round of 32 playoff schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The playoffs have arrived for GHSA volleyball and softball seasons.

Sports

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his Ph.D. in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States.

Sports

Glasnow, Snell to start first 2 World Series games for Rays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirms he tore his ACL

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lewan announced the news on social media, saying don’t feel sorry for him because he’ll handle rehabilitation like a pro and come back better than ever.

Sports

Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry in golf match

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.

Sports

Offense name of game with scoring on record pace

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson scored 73 points against Georgia Tech, North Texas hung 52 on Middle Tennessee, Memphis had 50 against Central Florida, and the week began with Arkansas State outscoring Georgia State 59-52. Seven teams have scored at least 63 points in a game.