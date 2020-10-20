Advertisement

It’s the last day you can help local pet rescuers land $25K

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An animal rescue group could be getting $25,000, but they need your help, and today is your last chance.

The Team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue Project is in the running for a cash prize in what’s being called a “Spread the Joy” contest.

The contest comes after the group took several of their dogs to give a little love to the staff at University Health in Augusta.

All you need to do is click this link, and click the “Vote” button above.

Today is the last day of voting.

At the end of the contest, 20 entries with the most votes will be scored by a panel of judges. The entry with the top score gets the grand prize. Three other entries will win $10,000 a piece.

