Inaugural Augusta Gives campaign will be held virtually Oct. 20

Augusta Gives campaign, hosted by Augusta University(Source: Augusta University)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through AU’s inaugural day of giving, Augusta Gives, the community will have the opportunity to give back to the institution that has given so much.

Held virtually, alumni, friends, students and the rest of the community at large can contribute to an unrestricted fund, which helps the institution address its greatest priorities -- often needs that arise as the result of circumstances unpredicted.

From the Augusta Gives home page, donors will be able to choose an initiative to support.

“It’s just a day for all of us to come together in the community and celebrate everything that’s great here — to acknowledge and support the good work that our students, faculty, staff and physicians across the university do every day,” Kelly Schulte, director of annual giving in philanthropy and alumni engagement said, in the release. “They can give consideration to whatever cause or area at AU that means the most to them or where they feel that can make the most impact.”

