Georgia high court says votes cast for dead candidate are void

Gavel
Gavel(MGN Image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court ruled Monday that votes cast for a candidate who dies before Election Day are void.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion upheld a lower court ruling that said votes cast for a candidate who died three days before the June election for a seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission were not valid.

Jerry NeSmith, who died on June 6, got the most votes.

The county elections board declared his opponent Jesse Houle commissioner-elect, relying on Georgia law and state Supreme Court precedent saying all votes for NeSmith were void because of his death.

